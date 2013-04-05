Search this site

Balboa, Rose of Grenache 2015
Ontañón, Rioja Reserva 2015
Three Horse Ranch, Pinot Gris 2014
Archery Summit, Vireton Pinot Gris 2014
Nelms Road, Merlot 2013
Chateau Ste. Michelle, Pinot Gris 2014
Conn Creek, Cabernet, Napa 2012
Conn Creek, Cabernet, Napa 2013
Villa Maria, Sauvignon Blanc 2015
G3, Cabernet 2013
Chateau Smith, Cabernet, Washington State 2014
Abacela, Vintner's Blend #16
Willamette Valley, Rose of Pinot Noir, Whole Clusters 2015
Albero, Bobal Rose 2015
Ca' del Baio Barbaresco Valgrande 2012
Goodfellow, Reserve Pinot Gris, Clover 2014
Lugana, San Benedetto 2014
Wente, Cabernet, Charles Wetmore 2011
La Espera, Cabernet 2011
King Estate, Pinot Gris 2015
Adelsheim, Pinot Gris 2015
Trader Joe's, Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley 2015
La Vite Lucente, Toscana Red 2013
St. Francis, Cabernet, Sonoma 2013
Kendall-Jackson, Pinot Noir, California 2013
Beaulieu, Cabernet, Napa Valley 2013
Erath, Pinot Noir, Estate Selection 2012
Abbot's Table, Columbia Valley 2014
Intrinsic, Cabernet 2014
Oyster Bay, Pinot Noir 2010
Occhipinti, SP68 Bianco 2014
Layer Cake, Shiraz 2013
Desert Wind, Ruah 2011
WillaKenzie, Pinot Gris 2014
Abacela, Fiesta Tempranillo 2013
Des Amis, Rose 2014
Dunham, Trautina 2012
RoxyAnn, Claret 2012
Del Ri, Claret 2012
Stoppa, Emilia, Red 2004
Primarius, Pinot Noir 2013
Domaines Bunan, Bandol Rose 2015
Albero, Bobal Rose 2015
Deer Creek, Pinot Gris 2015
Beaulieu, Rutherford Cabernet 2013
Archery Summit, Vireton Pinot Gris 2014
King Estate, Pinot Gris, Backbone 2014
Oberon, Napa Cabernet 2013
Apaltagua, Envero Carmenere Gran Reserva 2013
Chateau des Arnauds, Cuvee des Capucins 2012
Nine Hats, Red 2013
Benziger, Cabernet, Sonoma 2012
Roxy Ann, Claret 2012
Januik, Merlot 2012
Conundrum, White 2013
St. Francis, Sonoma Cabernet 2012
Villa Antinori, Toscana 2012
Decoy, Cabernet, Sonoma 2013
Marqués de Murrieta, Reserva Rioja 2010
Kendall-Jackson, Grand Reserve Cabernet 2009
Seven Hills, Merlot 2013
Los Vascos, Grande Reserve Cabernet 2011
Abbot's Table, Columbia Valley 2014
Forlorn Hope, St. Laurent, Ost-Intrigen 2013
Upper Five, Tempranillo 2010 and 2012
The Four Graces, Pinot Gris 2015
Topsail, Syrah 2013
Jim Barry, The Lodge Hill Shiraz 2013
Robert Mondavi, Cabernet, Napa Valley 2012
Adelsheim, Pinot Gris 2014
Boomtown, Cabernet 2013
Boulay, Sauvignon Blanc 2014
Domaine de Durban Muscat 2011
Patricia Green, Estate Pinot Noir 2012
Crios, Cabernet, Mendoza 2011
WillaKenzie, Pinot Gris 2014
Dehesa la Granja, Tempranillo 2008
Abacela, Vintner's Blend #15
Selvapiana, Chianti Ruffina 2012
Joseph Carr, Cabernet 2012
Prendo, Pinot Grigio, Vigneti Delle Dolomiti 2014
Joel Gott, Oregon Pinot Gris 2014
Otazu, Red 2010
Chehalem, Pinot Gris, Three Vineyards 2013
Wente, Merlot, Sandstone 2011
Abacela, Fiesta Tempranillo 2012
Monmousseau, Vouvray 2014
Duriguttti, Malbec 2013
Ruby, Pinot Noir 2012
Castellare, Chianti 2013
Lugana, San Benedetto 2013
Canoe Ridge, Cabernet, Horse Heaven Hills 2011
Arcangelo, Negroamaro Rosato
Vale do Bomfim, Douro 2012
Portuga, Branco 2013
Taylor Fladgate, Late Bottled Vintage Porto 2009
Pete's Mountain, Pinot Noir, Kristina's Reserve 2010
Rodney Strong, Cabernet, Sonoma 2012
Bookwalter, Subplot No. 28, 2012
Coppola, Sofia, Rose 2014
Kirkland, Napa Cabernet 2012
Trader Joe's Grand Reserve, Napa Meritage 2011
Kramer, Chardonnay Estate 2012
Forlorn Hope, Que Saudade 2013
Ramos, Premium Tinto, Alentejano 2012
Trader Joe's Grand Reserve, Rutherford Cabernet 2012
Bottego Vinaia, Pinot Grigio Trentino 2013
Villa Antinori, Toscana 2011
Pete's Mountain, Elijah's Reserve Cabernet, 2007
Beaulieu, George Latour Cabernet 1998
The Occasional Book
Christopher Buckley - Boomsday
Ryan Holiday - The Obstacle is the Way
Ruth Sepetys - Between Shades of Gray
Richard Adams - Watership Down
Claire Vaye Watkins - Gold Fame Citrus
Markus Zusak - I am the Messenger
Anthony Doerr - All the Light We Cannot See
James Joyce - Dubliners
Cheryl Strayed - Torch
William Golding - Lord of the Flies
Saul Bellow - Mister Sammler's Planet
Phil Stanford - White House Call Girl
John Kaplan & Jon R. Waltz - The Trial of Jack Ruby
Kent Haruf - Eventide
David Halberstam - Summer of '49
Norman Mailer - The Naked and the Dead
Maria Dermoȗt - The Ten Thousand Things
William Faulkner - As I Lay Dying
Markus Zusak - The Book Thief
Christopher Buckley - Thank You for Smoking
William Shakespeare - Othello
Joseph Conrad - Heart of Darkness
Bill Bryson - A Short History of Nearly Everything
Cheryl Strayed - Tiny Beautiful Things
Sara Varon - Bake Sale
Stephen King - 11/22/63
Paul Goldstein - Errors and Omissions
Mark Twain - A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court
Steve Martin - Born Standing Up: A Comic's Life
Beverly Cleary - A Girl from Yamhill, a Memoir
Kent Haruf - Plainsong
Hope Larson - A Wrinkle in Time, the Graphic Novel
Rudyard Kipling - Kim
Peter Ames Carlin - Bruce
Fran Cannon Slayton - When the Whistle Blows
Neil Young - Waging Heavy Peace
Mark Bego - Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul (2012 ed.)
Jenny Lawson - Let's Pretend This Never Happened
J.D. Salinger - Franny and Zooey
Charles Dickens - A Christmas Carol
Timothy Egan - The Big Burn
Deborah Eisenberg - Transactions in a Foreign Currency
Kurt Vonnegut Jr. - Slaughterhouse Five
Kathryn Lance - Pandora's Genes
Cheryl Strayed - Wild
Fyodor Dostoyevsky - The Brothers Karamazov
Jack London - The House of Pride, and Other Tales of Hawaii
Jack Walker - The Extraordinary Rendition of Vincent Dellamaria
Colum McCann - Let the Great World Spin
Niccolò Machiavelli - The Prince
Harper Lee - To Kill a Mockingbird
Emma McLaughlin & Nicola Kraus - The Nanny Diaries
Brian Selznick - The Invention of Hugo Cabret
Sharon Creech - Walk Two Moons
Keith Richards - Life
F. Sionil Jose - Dusk
Natalie Babbitt - Tuck Everlasting
Justin Halpern - S#*t My Dad Says
Mark Herrmann - The Curmudgeon's Guide to Practicing Law
Barry Glassner - The Gospel of Food
Phil Stanford - The Peyton-Allan Files
Jesse Katz - The Opposite Field
Evelyn Waugh - Brideshead Revisited
J.K. Rowling - Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
David Sedaris - Holidays on Ice
Donald Miller - A Million Miles in a Thousand Years
Mitch Albom - Have a Little Faith
C.S. Lewis - The Magician's Nephew
F. Scott Fitzgerald - The Great Gatsby
William Shakespeare - A Midsummer Night's Dream
Ivan Doig - Bucking the Sun
Penda Diakité - I Lost My Tooth in Africa
Grace Lin - The Year of the Rat
Oscar Hijuelos - Mr. Ives' Christmas
Madeline L'Engle - A Wrinkle in Time
Steven Hart - The Last Three Miles
David Sedaris - Me Talk Pretty One Day
Karen Armstrong - The Spiral Staircase
Charles Larson - The Portland Murders
Adrian Wojnarowski - The Miracle of St. Anthony
William H. Colby - Long Goodbye
Steven D. Stark - Meet the Beatles
Phil Stanford - Portland Confidential
Rick Moody - Garden State
Jonathan Schwartz - All in Good Time
David Sedaris - Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim
Anthony Holden - Big Deal
Robert J. Spitzer - The Spirit of Leadership
James McManus - Positively Fifth Street
Jeff Noon - Vurt
Road Work
Miles run year to date: 155
At this date last year: 241
Total run in 2015: 271
In 2014: 401
In 2013: 257
In 2012: 129
In 2011: 113
In 2010: 125
In 2009: 67
In 2008: 28
In 2007: 113
In 2006: 100
In 2005: 149
In 2004: 204
In 2003: 269
Comments (96)
If that's all there is, Jack, it was enough -- even though we crave more.
Thank you, Sir.
Posted by Old Zeb | April 5, 2013 5:05 PM
.... ;-)
See ya 'round...
Posted by Portland Native | April 5, 2013 5:06 PM
Au Revoir, Jack. Don't be a stranger. Portland needs you. Your fans will miss you. Give my best to that rat.
Posted by dm | April 5, 2013 5:09 PM
Answer: Yes. I wish you good health, and great success in your project.
Posted by Downtown Denizen | April 5, 2013 5:10 PM
A tribute to "The Man"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6KTALckPkU
I couldn't find the complete Xavier Cugat version.
Good luck. It was and will continue to be, interesting.
Posted by Starbuck | April 5, 2013 5:12 PM
Best wishes, and thank you for your service to our community! You will be greatly missed.
Posted by Michelle | April 5, 2013 5:16 PM
I feel like a ton of bricks has fallen on me.
Posted by al m | April 5, 2013 5:17 PM
Jack, thank you for your hard work here and good luck in your new endevor.
Posted by tankfixer | April 5, 2013 5:17 PM
Thank you Jack and Good Luck in your adventure ahead!
Posted by Rainfollower | April 5, 2013 5:18 PM
You've proven yourself a genuine hero, Jack. Who'd a thunk? Be well, and never cease givin' em hell.
Posted by Cozmic Ed | April 5, 2013 5:26 PM
Though I've escaped to Bellingham, your blog has remained a fixture in my life. Mornings won't be the same without your lucid prose, scathing wit, and much-needed skewering of the city's insufferable public officials. Mornings won't be the same, and neither will Portland.
(Did I hear a sigh of relief from City Hall?)
Thank you for all you've done.
Best of luck, cheers, here's how.
Posted by Elizabeth R | April 5, 2013 5:33 PM
Jack -- Hope you'll be back here before long. What a great blog.
Ethan
Posted by Ethan Epstein | April 5, 2013 5:36 PM
You Just slip out the back, Jack
Make a new plan, Stan
You don't need to be coy, Roy
Just listen to me
Hop on the bus, Gus
You don't need to discuss much
Just drop off the key, Lee
And get yourself free
Regards, gibby
Posted by gibby | April 5, 2013 5:38 PM
The candle's in the window. Ciao.
Posted by PDXLifer | April 5, 2013 5:42 PM
I can't think of anything clever...
Thank you.
Posted by Molly | April 5, 2013 5:42 PM
The moment I have been dreading all week has arrived. Vaya con Dios.
Posted by jmh | April 5, 2013 5:46 PM
Looking forward to you emerging like a butterfly from your cocoon next year as a full fledged conservative. Metamorphosis takes time and no disturbances.
Posted by ltjd | April 5, 2013 5:52 PM
Thank You! Best of luck in your new gig!
Posted by mcinor | April 5, 2013 5:58 PM
We miss you already.
Posted by madrugada mistral | April 5, 2013 5:59 PM
Drat! I've avoided Facebook so far, but now I may have to join the Twitter generation just to keep up with Stenchy. And you. But that rat... Is worth the sacrifice. ;-) Stay well, be happy.
Posted by Molotov | April 5, 2013 6:03 PM
Jack, Thank you so much for all your years of providing this blog and "real news" for the community. Perhaps this is a well needed time for you to focus on positive and get away for awhile from the negative direction of our city. Have a great year ahead, Best Wishes!
I have been as I mentioned before grateful to know so many care and that I was not at all alone in thoughts about the loss of our livability and other matters here and that we could communicate about it with each other.
There are many that I resonated with here. The list is long, maybe later.
Meanwhile a toast to Jack, a toast to the evening, we can celebrate that we were able to participate in a dynamite blog.
I may be back after dinner.
Posted by clinamen | April 5, 2013 6:13 PM
No final photo of Stenchy?!?! All the best to you Jack.
Posted by Pom Mom of LO | April 5, 2013 6:15 PM
Great choice.
As I was pulling this post up, my sound was on mute, and I thought this song would be the choice. And I was right!
Thanks for enlightening us for all these years, and good luck on that book project.
Posted by Mike (one of the many) | April 5, 2013 6:27 PM
I hope to 'see" many of you again on other sites.
I will miss this community very much.
Best to everyone out there.
Posted by portland native | April 5, 2013 6:33 PM
Selfishly I have been dreading this day since you first made the announcement of your new project. You have brought us everything from valuable information to raucous entertainment (nothing I like better than a pompous politician getting a public spanking). I sincerely wish you the up most success and satisfaction in your new endeavor and anxiously await your anticipated return to blogging.
Posted by Bart | April 5, 2013 6:36 PM
Good luck Jack! We'll still be here next year if the spirit moves you.
Posted by Snards | April 5, 2013 6:49 PM
Jack,
Thanks for your hard work here. I will miss reading your blog, typically several times a day. Best of luck with the book. I look forward to your return ASAP.
Posted by Jeff | April 5, 2013 6:55 PM
Not a post was there this evening,
That's a pretty certain sign,
Those blogging blues are breaking up that old gang of mine.
All the comments sound like love songs,
They forgot Sweet Adeline,
Those blogging blues are breaking up that old gang of mine.
There goes Jack, to write a book,
How fun that's going to be.
But I bet he's going to miss the laughs,
He had with you and me.
Gee, I get a lonesome feeling,
When I hear my Apple chime,
Those blogging blues are breaking up that old gang of mine.
Posted by Bill McDonald | April 5, 2013 7:01 PM
I feel worse right now than when Sam Adams got elected. Empty inside, too.
Best wishes, Jack.
Posted by mossypdx | April 5, 2013 7:21 PM
Good night Jack and thanks for all the hard work.
Posted by Evergreen Libertarian | April 5, 2013 7:51 PM
It's been a great run, Jack, and I'll look forward to you resuming this blog. Thanks for everything.
Posted by John Rettig | April 5, 2013 7:53 PM
Let's keep dancing and break out the booze my friends. Cheers to Jack and Auld Lang Syne.
God Bless, Jack.
Posted by L.O. Resident | April 5, 2013 7:55 PM
I've been reading this blog so long I remember when you quit for real. I think that was six years ago.
You'll be back.
Posted by Justin Morton | April 5, 2013 8:14 PM
Thanks, Jack! See everyone at the blog reunion later this month, aka the Joan Osborne concert!
Posted by umpire | April 5, 2013 8:20 PM
Jack,
To paraphrase the old Bob and Ray Sign-off...
"This is Jack Bog reminding you to write if you get work"...
"And this is Stenchy reminding you to hang by your thumbs"
Godspeed my friend, hope to see you soon.
PDXileinOmaha
Posted by PDXileinOmaha | April 5, 2013 8:21 PM
Salud Maestro !
Great choice on the music too!
Oh Shit I double spaced , sorry Jack.
Posted by BoBo | April 5, 2013 8:41 PM
Thank you Jack for giving a place for people to see what is really going on. It has been fun to learn about what is going on behind the scenes and for things that I was more familiar or involved with it was good to see how it was perceived by others. You have served a greater good than you may ever know. I look forward to your return. Hopefully with a vengeance.
Posted by cbb | April 5, 2013 8:51 PM
Jack, best wishes on your tax project. May the project go swiftly and your time away be short.
Posted by Isaac Laquedem | April 5, 2013 9:41 PM
Jack, thanks for telling it straight—when I needed the real story on those tin cans floating over my neighborhood [rim shot], I could count on you and so many of those who commented.
Best of luck with your project and sure hope to see you back online when it's published.
Posted by Lair Hill Resident | April 5, 2013 9:58 PM
Jack,
I hope the book turns out even better than expected. We'll try to pick up some of the slack while you're gone.
Posted by John Charles | April 5, 2013 10:06 PM
Jack,
Just want to say thanks for providing this blog over the last decade plus. It has been an amazing journey and you have shared so much useful information and insight into such a wide variety of subjects. Always enjoyed reading it daily, and I will miss it! Best of luck on your writing project and I hope to find you blogging again in a year or two...maybe in time for another underdog poll for the 2014-2015 NFL season? :)
Thank you for this blog!
Posted by NoPoGuy | April 5, 2013 10:25 PM
We will miss you Jack. I will miss Stenchy also.....take good care of the lad for us will you.
I was hoping you would get one last shot in at the "Condo Bunker" mob. Rex Burkholder had an editorial in the Tribune today where he claimed that parking spots in new apartments and condos created a "equity" problem because they add to the cost of developments. Apparently now parking spaces are a luxury item that only the 1% can afford.
I am sure everyone on the blog will go through withdrawals starting tomorrow. Your's is the first page I look at after checking the email and the national news. Get a good rest and come back swinging my man!
Posted by HereAndNow | April 5, 2013 10:29 PM
Jack for mayor.
Posted by B.P. Red | April 5, 2013 11:48 PM
I went back to the archives.
Saturday July 6, 2002
First Post
In the beginning was the blog, and the blog was with Bog, and the blog was Bog. So many opinions, so little basis. So many ideas, so few of them good. So much information, so little of it useful. From my size 7½ head to cyberspace. Get ready, world, for the meanderings of my mind.
Same day:
R.I.P.
Rosemary Clooney and Ted Williams, both gone in the same week. Here were two of the very best at what they did. As a kid in the late '50s and early '60s, I caught them as they were just past their primes, but they were formidable figures that we knew and appreciated, along with Sinatra, Garland, Mays, and Mantle.
More recently, I admired their toughness as age took its toll. Williams, the old coot, still had that winning smile that masked his stubbornness. Clooney made records right up to the end, with a voice gone husky in a lovable grandma kind of way. With Ted passes so much knowledge about the art of baseball, particularly how to hit one coming at you at 90 miles an hour; with Rosemary, so much knowledge about the history of popular music, and a wealth of experience in making the song do what its writer intended it to do -- sometimes more.
I can hear them now coming over a staticky radio in a '59 Oldsmobile cruising down the Garden State Parkway headed for Seaside Heights. We kids are jumping around in the back seat, the big folks up front, windows rolled down, maybe a cigar going.
So long, friends. We will miss you.
Some good reading.
I may begin some days with coffee looking over archives
might help fill the void.
I didn't know about this blog then, am sure there is some very good material
in those archives.
Rosemary Clooney is a favorite. "Goodnight (Wherever You Are)"
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7xmWXduBeY
Posted by clinamen | April 5, 2013 11:51 PM
Thank You for:
Teaching all of us that both the Red team and the Blue team are equally corrupt, and owned by the MONEY team. City/County/State/Federal: most are corrupted by the monied interests. Few represent the people.
TAX money funds it all. OUR tax money. Wages/property/fees to exist.
I hope your new book has a chapter on what happens when the private sector is taxed out of their jobs and homes to support the mathematical doom that is the public sector machine.
Posted by BB | April 5, 2013 11:55 PM
Jack:
I cried and cried, I had to shut it off. Peggy Lee and her song. I hope I'm around next year when you return(70 and counting)
Thank you very much for your wit and wisdom, it's been joyful. Much love my friend.
Posted by Old Curmudgeon | April 6, 2013 1:15 AM
Memorable post? http://www.bojack.org/2005/05/the_short_hairs_rated_r.html
Posted by Molly | April 6, 2013 3:15 AM
Thank you Molly! Now I really know I can read the archives and have Jack's humor for the next year. Your link is great.
Will miss you Jack! Hope you had a celebration tonite! It was a momentous day.
Posted by mossypdx | April 6, 2013 3:44 AM
Jack,
The contribution's you have made for the citizens of Portland over the years are vast, and being a "Kid" from Jersey that lived in Portland off and on for over 20 years, I've enjoyed your informative and professional journalism skills that you a true "Gate Keeper" looking out for The People!.
May you prosper as you face a new era for the "Bogdanski Clan"!...If you happen to be in New Jersey this summer,please drop me a e-mail and we can do lunch. Once again many thanks for year's of non-paid public service.
We will all miss you.
Posted by Jeff Davis | April 6, 2013 6:10 AM
(Man crush alert) Jack, you have been a serious bad ass with this blog and a true inspiration to us average Joes out here trying to hold their heads high in the face of evil, arrogance and idiocy. You have "carried the fire" in your Pit Bull like pursuit of common sense and decency. You are a scholar and a gentleman. You are a total crack up...especially with that f-ing rat. You have mad photoshop skills. ( I'm sure that the North Koreans will have a very high level position for you if the tax thing doesn't pan out.) You are a "Boss" in your own right and a credit to Jersey. It is obvious that your parents did a good job raising you because you are often the smartest guy in the room without being an asshole about it. I won't know what to do with myself next Fall without the Under Dog pool to obcess about. Thank you for everything, and I hope to see you back here poking them in the eye again because we need people like you.
Posted by Usual Kevin | April 6, 2013 6:19 AM
Thank you Jack. You will be missed.
Posted by DB Cooper | April 6, 2013 6:40 AM
That huge roar we hear is the members of the Goldschmidt team exhausting a giant sigh of relief.
Pity is, I don't believe we will ever see a replacement.
Thanks for all Jack and please know that what good you have done for us is unmeasurable.
Posted by Abe | April 6, 2013 6:50 AM
Jack,
You're a great pubic servant. Thank you for all of your work over the years.
Charles
Posted by Charles Lewis | April 6, 2013 7:30 AM
Thank you Jack - good luck with the book and I hope you come back to this blog. Your contribution was great.
Posted by Bingo | April 6, 2013 7:45 AM
Thanks for the civics lessons and your sense of humor. The example you've set is inspiring to say the least.
My best to you, Stenchy and Reeko
Posted by Orangebad | April 6, 2013 7:59 AM
Are Stanky and Stenchy friends? It looks like Dilbert knows all about your upcoming hiatus:
http://www.dilbert.com/strips/comic/2013-04-06/
Posted by Pedro | April 6, 2013 9:33 AM
As Peggy sings away in the background, thank you! You are going to be missed...
Posted by Stan | April 6, 2013 11:18 AM
Thanks for all the hard, necessary work. Goodbye and good luck.
Posted by Al in SE | April 6, 2013 11:30 AM
"Light itself is a great corrective. A thousand wrongs and abuses that are grown in darkness disappear like owls and bats before the light of day." - James A. Garfield
Posted by m | April 6, 2013 11:39 AM
Wisdom is knowing what to do next... Skill is knowing how to do it... and sucess is DOING IT ! DO THE BEST IN THE TEST...let ur path smooth & easy Examination may be more & more easy.. let ur sucess come to true, that my best wishes to you!
Posted by Tony Columbo | April 6, 2013 11:48 AM
Best of luck with your project, Jack. Here's hoping you return afterward. Meanwhile, you'll be greatly missed.
Posted by Pete Rozelle | April 6, 2013 11:49 AM
Jack;
Thanks so much for being a part of my day for these last 8 months or so. I've learned a lot from you, and am proud to say that the word "crapartment" is now part of my vernacular.
Hope that your book project is a hit, and you do resume the blog.
Cheers, It's Mike
Posted by It's Mike | April 6, 2013 12:24 PM
Maybe it was mere coincidence that Friday was a big news day; but it looks to me like the Fish Wrapper, the City That Shirks, and the State That Wastes kept some choice Friday night dumps out of the slops bucket until after Bognarök.
A few choice cuts:
Which does Portland need more: parking spaces or outdoor seating?
Portland sewer customers on hook for $27,800 to relocate woman away from Fanno Creek pump project
Reaz Khan, terrorism suspect, to receive 18 months healthcare insurance while on unpaid leave from city of Portland
City of Portland to offer $20,000 for employees who take early retirement package
Oregon Legislature revives controversial toll road project connecting I-5 to McMinnville
FEMA, lenders wrongly charge Oregon homeowners flood insurance
Did Ron Wyden write the 'first bipartisan tax reform bill' in 25 years?
Columbia River pilots say longshore picketers encircle, threaten them at United Grain
Riverdale School District pressure on Oregon legislators keeps public school tuition alive
Hillsboro teacher arrested after road rage incident involving teenager
Startup Challenge, offering $10,000 grant and free rent, attracts 235 applicants
And last, but not least:
Portland City Council set to approve apartment building parking minimums
I can just imagine the insightful, funny, and suitably snarky posts that Jack would usually write for these. But now I must pick up the slack, as I hope you will also.
Posted by Downtown Denizen | April 6, 2013 1:32 PM
Oh what a pity bojack is not here any more to shred this.
TriMet used Clackamas County's borrowed millions to usher manufacturing company out of their county.
Clackamas County commissioners borrowed and paid TriMet $23 million 4 days before the September rail vote.
Recently many of those millions have been used by TriMet to buy the Beaver Heat Treating company to help clear the path for Portland-Milwaukie Light Rail.
Beaver Heat Treating has been a Clackamas County manufacturing company for 60 years.
Now they have relocated to Washington County.
They're in Tualatin with a new name and plans on hiring more as they expand in the much larger building.
No doubt Washington County thanks Clackamas County commissioners for sending them an established manufacturing company, all of the jobs and the boat load of taxes that the company had been paying them.
Posted by Clackamas News | April 6, 2013 2:48 PM
Clackamas News,
Well I guess it just goes to show there is more than one way to get what they want.
Hopefully all this maneuvering will become more difficult as the "elected betrayers" are replaced either by recall or the next election. Looks like Clackamas has done the hard work in that regard. Portland needs to do the same.
Posted by clinamen | April 6, 2013 4:15 PM
Clackamas News, I hope you can start or connect up with a good blog to report all these factual tidbits on what is really happening. I know you have connections to inside knowledge on some of the backroom deals. Keep reporting somehow.
Posted by Lee | April 6, 2013 4:39 PM
Goodbye Jack. Thanks for years of information and entertainment. May the banister of life never give you splinters. See you in the Twitterverse.
Posted by Sigh | April 6, 2013 9:28 PM
Lee,
Jack wrote about this in another thread
yesterday about a LO blog.
http://commonsenselo.blogspot.com/
Posted by clinamen | April 6, 2013 11:34 PM
I hope to see a post once during your hiatus, the day the Coast Guard denies a Permit for the CRoCk.
Posted by John F. Bradach, Sr. | April 7, 2013 1:37 AM
I can't think of a good wise crack or smart remark.
I have enjoyed not only the blogger but the other bloggees as well. Warm wishes to all of you.
I hope to see any of you at the Portland Executive Club, First Wed of each month, Airport Shilo. Look for the Weird Isn't Working bumper strip.
Truman says it best for me.
Sincerely,
Leigh Maynard
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZMZYrdXtP0&
Posted by Concordbridge | April 7, 2013 3:22 PM
The nanny state is getting just plain creepy:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2013-04-07/guest-post-your-kids-dont-belong-you?page=1
.
.
.
Posted by Bb | April 7, 2013 3:58 PM
I've checked back several times hoping I would see a different headliner, I guess its true, he ain't coming back is he?
Posted by al m | April 7, 2013 10:58 PM
[sound of crickets]
Posted by Old Zeb | April 8, 2013 5:41 AM
Some people are trying to create
FauxJack.org
till bojack gets back.
Does Jack object?
How about using some of your sideline stuff like the Portland Debt clock?
Posted by Anon | April 8, 2013 6:56 AM
No
Posted by Tenskwatawa | April 8, 2013 9:30 AM
Hasta la vista, bay-bee.
Posted by G Joubert | April 8, 2013 10:00 AM
Adios, Au Revoir, Auf Wiedersehn
Goodnight, goodnight, until we meet again
Hope to see your smiling mug back here soon!
Posted by Baloney Joe | April 8, 2013 10:04 AM
You da man.
Posted by skeez | April 8, 2013 11:10 AM
I can't believe Jack is really breaking up with all of us at once.
He's even saying all the right things ("if you love something set it free").
He might have well have said "really, it's not you, it's me."
[sigh]
Not sure if its better to take a little time off or just rush headlong into a rebound blog....
Posted by panchopdx | April 8, 2013 11:15 AM
Good luck on the book. Enjoy your time too. I've enjoyed my last 7 years not blogging too...
Posted by pdxmediainsider | April 8, 2013 12:23 PM
For he's the Jolly Good Fellow...and so say all of us!
This Portland creative is sad you wont have her to kick around any more. Came daily for it, but never commented until now, but had to thank you.
We share the same stylist, whom was surprised when I told her I read your blog. Of course I told her I appreciated your view and information, even if I didn't always agree. This blog had the most civilized discussions and it was nice to read the often thoughtful comments left by others.
All the best to you and your project! Thank you for your service to our city! Please come back soon.
Posted by pdx creative | April 8, 2013 2:43 PM
Portland was a better place for having someone as intelligent and articulate as you are, not on the payroll of some group or another, expressing opinions and bringing information to light. I hope you come back to it after you're done with the book. Thanks Jack.
Posted by The Original Bob W | April 8, 2013 5:02 PM
Jack,
Thank you for the many wonderful years of posting. I do hope you will come back after the other project. There are just too many juicy targets out there. I was listening to OPB radio on Saturday when one of the interviewees said that the publicly financed campaigns in NYC had given rise to professional candidates, people who had no intention or desire of getting elected. They just wanted the money that went with a campaign. Maybe Emilie Boyles will move to the Big Apple next?
And on Friday, during the gun control hearings, Chief Reese pretty much said his officers will shoot first and figure out who they're shooting at afterwards. I'd add he let the cat out of the bag on that one but anyone who's come by here for any length of time wouldn't be surprised.
Thanks again for a wonderful time!
Posted by Andrew | April 8, 2013 5:47 PM
At least we now have verification that he is still ALIVE!
Posted by al m | April 8, 2013 8:37 PM
Goodnight, sweet prints.
Posted by NW Portlander | April 8, 2013 10:31 PM
Alive? Alive! IT'S ALIVE!!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPmVhyHBRAM
Posted by Concordbridge | April 8, 2013 10:46 PM
Jack,
I discovered your blog only 2 years ago, but thanks to you have learned so much about what is going on in this city. Best wishes on your writing project.
Posted by Drew | April 8, 2013 11:15 PM
I like the ORIGINAL!
Posted by al m | April 8, 2013 11:51 PM
A big thanks for everything you have done over the years. You will be missed by many....
Posted by Big Thanks | April 9, 2013 6:40 AM
Uggggh, what is there to replace this newly formed void of local intrigue? I'm sure all the charities involved with the annual fundraiser will also be a little less happy
Posted by Robb | April 9, 2013 8:18 AM
No
Posted by Tenskwatawa | April 8, 2013 9:30 AM
Wow, now this is really weird.
A one word post by Tensky and it isn't Lars?
Posted by Clackamas News | April 9, 2013 8:38 AM
Clackamas News - you are the perfect person to start a blog. I hope you consider it - Clack Co, WA Co, Mult Co, PDX and Metro (even the state) need a peering eye to take a look at their funny business. I'm sure people will feed you information if you let them know you are interested. Yours would be a formidable voice in the wilderness!
Posted by Nolo | April 9, 2013 9:17 AM
I was hoping to get in the last word.
Posted by Tom | April 9, 2013 11:06 AM
I think there may be more before the day is over.
In case some readers do not know, check on Friday afternoon to find out what will be going on at Portland city council the following Wednesday.
Remember that an * means emergency ordinance.
http://www.portlandonline.com/
on left column click on View Council agenda.
Posted by clinamen | April 9, 2013 11:41 AM
Saw this today, and bit my lip every time i read the word "need", as in "this is inevitable, a force of nature, don't think, you just HAVE to give us all the money now":
http://www.katu.com/politics/Oregon-Democrats-plan-calls-for-tax-hikes-on-wealthy-businesses-202039411.html
Hey, maybe you "need" to spend less, just spend less. As in, too much spending. What ever did happen to Measures 66 and 67? That was supposed to milk the "rich".
As with every other naked money grab, the mobility of wealth seeks (and easily finds) a relatively safer place. The estimates are always, always laughably optimistic. Just look at monetary flight from Maryland, New York, and elsewhere. Happens EVERY time.
More on the proposed "revenue increase", and the PERS implications:
http://www.oregonlive.com/politics/index.ssf/2013/04/business_charity_groups_republ.html
http://www.oregonlive.com/business/index.ssf/2013/04/oregon_pers_higher_contributio.html
Times are tight, people can't get jobs... and legislative leader are Hell-bent on driving away the business owners -- and job creators -- who are hanging in there, against all reason. Thank Goodness they don't have the necessary supermajority.
Posted by Downtown Denizen | April 9, 2013 8:19 PM
What Bob W said.
Posted by Allan L. | April 9, 2013 8:30 PM